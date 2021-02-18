Morgan Stanley (MS) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 4.14%: What to Expect?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Morgan Stanley (MS). It is currently valued at $75.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $75.90, after setting-off with the price of $75.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $74.71 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $76.05.

Recently in News on February 17, 2021, Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 16, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on April 16, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET). You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Morgan Stanley had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $77.76 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $66.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Morgan Stanley (MS) full year performance was 35.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Morgan Stanley shares are logging -2.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.20 and $77.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7799030 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Morgan Stanley (MS) recorded performance in the market was 10.10%, having the revenues showcasing 33.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 134.88B, as it employees total of 63051 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Morgan Stanley (MS)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Morgan Stanley a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 61.75, with a change in the price was noted +29.03. In a similar fashion, Morgan Stanley posted a movement of +62.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,282,321 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MS is recording 6.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.55.

Technical breakdown of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Morgan Stanley, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.13%, alongside a boost of 35.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.28% during last recorded quarter.