iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 10.05%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI), which is $7.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.96 after opening rate of $8.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.64 before closing at $8.85.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, iMedia Brands Announces Pricing of $20 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,860,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. In addition, iMedia Brands has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 429,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by iMedia Brands. The offering is expected to close on or about February 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

iMedia Brands Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.15 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $4.48 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) full year performance was 147.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iMedia Brands Inc. shares are logging -21.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 433.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $9.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 463601 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) recorded performance in the market was 85.15%, having the revenues showcasing 46.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.20M, as it employees total of 862 workers.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the iMedia Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.71, with a change in the price was noted +1.43. In a similar fashion, iMedia Brands Inc. posted a movement of +23.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 70,213 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMBI is recording 1.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.72.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of iMedia Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of iMedia Brands Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.19%, alongside a boost of 147.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.04% during last recorded quarter.