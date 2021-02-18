Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $10.00

At the end of the latest market close, Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) was valued at $9.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.70 while reaching the peak value of $9.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.25. The stock current value is $11.41.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, High Growth, Low Valuation: How Close is HUIZ to an Inflection Point?. In the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the world economy and sparked a period of high volatility across all major global stock markets. Under these conditions, investors are turning their attention from a stock’s short-term performance to a company’s ability to capture opportunities from the turbulence. On the other hand, the pandemic has also drawn investors’ attention to the insurance industry, which has capitalized on new, significant opportunities. Among insurance stocks, Huize (HUIZ.US), widely known as “China’s first listed e-insurance platform”, is projected to again set a quarterly high in the fourth quarter of 2020. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.44 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $6.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/22/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Huize Holding Limited shares are logging -22.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.83 and $14.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 324803 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) recorded performance in the market was 41.00%, having the revenues showcasing 33.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 543.05M, as it employees total of 1160 workers.

Specialists analysis on Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Huize Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.42, with a change in the price was noted +1.78. In a similar fashion, Huize Holding Limited posted a movement of +20.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 72,112 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUIZ is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Trends and Technical analysis: Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Huize Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.84%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.00%. The shares increased approximately by 26.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.56% during last recorded quarter.