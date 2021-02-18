Gear up for the change! Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) has hit the volume of 2499268

For the readers interested in the stock health of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX). It is currently valued at $3.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.21, after setting-off with the price of $2.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.795 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.92.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, Xiaobai Maimai Joins Leading Industry Associations to Formulate “Social e-Commerce Enterprise Operational Service Standards”. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX), formerly known as Hexindai Inc. (“Xiaobai Maimai”, the “Company”, or “we”), a social e-commerce platform in China, today announced that it participated in the 2020 China Social e-Commerce Conference held in Beijing. Organized by the Social e-Commerce Branch of China Association of Trade in Services (CATIS), representatives from top social e-commerce platforms, live streaming e-commerce enterprises, suppliers, industry experts and government agencies attended the conference and discussed the value, compliance, best practice, and innovations of social e-commerce. You can read further details here

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.30 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) full year performance was 132.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. shares are logging -56.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 319.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $7.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2499268 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) recorded performance in the market was 29.96%, having the revenues showcasing 56.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.01M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Analysts verdict on Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Xiaobai Maimai Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.26, with a change in the price was noted +1.72. In a similar fashion, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. posted a movement of +115.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 652,718 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Xiaobai Maimai Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.46%, alongside a boost of 132.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.59% during last recorded quarter.