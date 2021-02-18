China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.57M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN), which is $1.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.85 after opening rate of $1.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.46 before closing at $1.35.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020. China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) (“PLIN” or the “Company”), an emerging growth company engaged in the food processing business, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 . You can read further details here

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8500 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.8645 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) full year performance was -39.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. shares are logging -59.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $3.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14597297 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) recorded performance in the market was 67.71%, having the revenues showcasing 102.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.98M, as it employees total of 154 workers.

Analysts verdict on China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8970, with a change in the price was noted +0.9098. In a similar fashion, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +131.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,356,665 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLIN is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.94%, alongside a downfall of -39.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 102.28% during last recorded quarter.