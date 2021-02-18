Boiling and ready to burst as U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) last month performance was 21.15%

At the end of the latest market close, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) was valued at $10.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.17 while reaching the peak value of $12.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.9714. The stock current value is $11.57.

Recently in News on February 17, 2021, U. S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Friday, February 26, 2021. You can read further details here

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.07 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $7.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) full year performance was 104.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares are logging 13.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1364.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $10.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1633846 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) recorded performance in the market was 64.81%, having the revenues showcasing 273.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 805.73M, as it employees total of 2177 workers.

The Analysts eye on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.75, with a change in the price was noted +8.44. In a similar fashion, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +269.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,193,652 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLCA is recording 2.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.04.

Technical rundown of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.28%.

Considering, the past performance of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 169.07%, alongside a boost of 104.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by 21.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 273.23% during last recorded quarter.