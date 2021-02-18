Boiling and ready to burst as Embraer S.A. (ERJ) last month performance was 17.98%

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is priced at $8.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.29 and reached a high price of $8.82, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.25. The stock touched a low price of $8.01.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Delivers 71 Jets in 4Q20 and 130 total Jets in 2020. Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: BOVESPA: EMBR3) delivered 71 jets in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which 28 were commercial aircraft and 43 were executive jets (23 light and 20 large), which represents a decrease of 10 aircraft in the quarter in comparison with 4Q19.The Company delivered a total of 130 jets in 2020, comprised of 44 commercial aircraft and 86 executive jets (56 light and 30 large), which represents a decrease of almost 35% compared to 2019, when 198 jets were delivered. You can read further details here

Embraer S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.82 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $6.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/22/21.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) full year performance was -50.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Embraer S.A. shares are logging -53.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.96 and $18.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10350239 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Embraer S.A. (ERJ) recorded performance in the market was 25.26%, having the revenues showcasing 56.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.56B, as it employees total of 18734 workers.

Analysts verdict on Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Embraer S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.01, with a change in the price was noted +4.25. In a similar fashion, Embraer S.A. posted a movement of +99.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,958,452 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ERJ is recording 1.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.47.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Embraer S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Embraer S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.74%, alongside a downfall of -50.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.23% during last recorded quarter.