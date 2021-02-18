9F Inc. (JFU) market price of $1.95 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of 9F Inc. (JFU), which is $1.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.34 after opening rate of $2.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.86 before closing at $2.29.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Lizhi, Bit Digital, CleanSpark, and 9F, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm. Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Lizhi, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI), Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK), and 9F, Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

9F Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4800 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.0500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

9F Inc. (JFU) full year performance was -79.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 9F Inc. shares are logging -80.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 170.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $9.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5255936 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 9F Inc. (JFU) recorded performance in the market was 87.50%, having the revenues showcasing 63.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 391.81M, as it employees total of 1946 workers.

Analysts verdict on 9F Inc. (JFU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 9F Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3357, with a change in the price was noted +1.1300. In a similar fashion, 9F Inc. posted a movement of +137.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,169,393 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JFU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

9F Inc. (JFU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of 9F Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of 9F Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 87.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.78%, alongside a downfall of -79.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.87% during last recorded quarter.