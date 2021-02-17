Wingstop Inc. (WING) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.24

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Wingstop Inc. (WING), which is $139.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $172.87 after opening rate of $171.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $164.88 before closing at $165.99.

Recently in News on February 17, 2021, Wingstop Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results. Opens 153 Net New Restaurants in 2020. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Wingstop Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $172.87 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $129.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) full year performance was 72.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wingstop Inc. shares are logging -19.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 228.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.60 and $172.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 727165 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wingstop Inc. (WING) recorded performance in the market was 25.23%, having the revenues showcasing 30.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.94B, as it employees total of 784 workers.

The Analysts eye on Wingstop Inc. (WING)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Wingstop Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 137.40, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, Wingstop Inc. posted a movement of -0.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 455,770 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Raw Stochastic average of Wingstop Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Wingstop Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.28%, alongside a boost of 72.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.42% during last recorded quarter.