Why is JD.com Inc. (JD) up 146.44% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of JD.com Inc. (JD). It is currently valued at $103.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $105.20, after setting-off with the price of $102.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $102.48 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $99.31.

Recently in News on December 29, 2020, China’s First National Standard for Express Delivery Service by Unmanned Aircraft Jointly Formulated by EHang will be Effective from January 1, 2021. The Specification for Express Delivery Service by Unmanned Aircraft (the “Standard”) issued by the State Post Bureau of PRC will be effective from January 1st, 2021. The Standard was jointly formulated by industry-leading players including EHang (Nasdaq: EH), JD.com (Nasdaq: JD), and ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO). As China’s first industry standard for express delivery service by unmanned aircrafts, the implementation of the Standard is of great significance for improving the last-mile delivery service, ensuring the safety of operations, as well as promoting the development of intelligent aerial logistics of urban air mobility (“UAM”) industry. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

JD.com Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $105.20 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $85.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

JD.com Inc. (JD) full year performance was 146.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JD.com Inc. shares are logging 1.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 216.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.70 and $101.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10609180 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JD.com Inc. (JD) recorded performance in the market was 17.67%, having the revenues showcasing 19.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 162.64B, as it employees total of 227730 workers.

JD.com Inc. (JD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 35 analysts gave the JD.com Inc. a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 86.00, with a change in the price was noted +28.43. In a similar fashion, JD.com Inc. posted a movement of +37.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,433,448 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JD is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of JD.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of JD.com Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.66%, alongside a boost of 146.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.74% during last recorded quarter.