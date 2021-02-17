Why is Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) up 1684.64% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) was valued at $51.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $52.00 while reaching the peak value of $53.8371 and lowest value recorded on the day was $47.62. The stock current value is $47.65.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, Blink Charging Announces Cooperation with Bisimoto Engineering, a California-Based Automotive Designer Focused on High-Performance EV Conversions. Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced its cooperation with Bisimoto Engineering to promote Blink as their charging solution of choice and to support electric vehicle (EV) adoption nationwide. The California-based automotive creators, designers, and modifiers focus on converting gas-powered vehicles to electric powertrains that become masterpieces to drive and charge. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Blink Charging Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.50 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $36.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) full year performance was 1684.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blink Charging Co. shares are logging -26.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3712.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $64.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9633040 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) recorded performance in the market was 11.46%, having the revenues showcasing 356.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.97B, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Specialists analysis on Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blink Charging Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.96, with a change in the price was noted +38.64. In a similar fashion, Blink Charging Co. posted a movement of +428.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,232,042 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLNK is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Raw Stochastic average of Blink Charging Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 331.03%, alongside a boost of 1684.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 356.42% during last recorded quarter.