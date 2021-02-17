Time to Buy Beat-Down New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) was valued at $11.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.83 while reaching the peak value of $11.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.83. The stock current value is $11.03.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, New Frontier Health Corporation Announces Receipt of Clarification to Preliminary Non-Binding “Going Private” Proposal. New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (“UFH”), today announced that, following its announcement of receipt a preliminary non-binding proposal letter, dated February 9, 2021, from a buyer group consisting of New Frontier Public Holding Ltd. (“NFPH”), Carnival Investments Limited, a company affiliated with Leung Kam Chung (the “Chairman”), Roberta Lipson and her affiliates (collectively, the “CEO”), Max Rising International Limited, a company affiliated with Carl Wu (the “President”), Ying Zeng (the “COO”), Vivo Capital Fund IX (Cayman), L.P.(“Vivo”), NF SPAC Holding Limited and Sun Hing Associates Limited (together with NF SPAC Holding Limited, “Nan Fung”), Brave Peak Limited (“Shimao”), Aspex Master Fund (“Aspex”), Smart Scene Investment Limited (“Hysan”), and LY Holding Co., Limited (“LY” and, together with NFPH, the Chairman, the CEO, the President, the COO, Vivo, Nan Fung, Shimao, Aspex and Hysan, the “Buyer Group”), the Company received a clarification from representatives of the Buyer Group indicating that, the Buyer Group intends to, at a later time and in connection with the going-private transaction proposed by the Buyer Group, also propose to acquire all outstanding warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company not already beneficially owned by members of the Buyer Group or their affiliates. At this time, the Company has not received from the Buyer Group a proposal to acquire the warrants, nor any indication of the terms and conditions of any such proposal. You can read further details here

New Frontier Health Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.30 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $8.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) full year performance was 19.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Frontier Health Corporation shares are logging -2.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.00 and $11.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1321402 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) recorded performance in the market was 27.91%, having the revenues showcasing 27.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.55B, as it employees total of 3425 workers.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the New Frontier Health Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.75, with a change in the price was noted +3.51. In a similar fashion, New Frontier Health Corporation posted a movement of +46.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 150,985 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NFH is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of New Frontier Health Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of New Frontier Health Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.95%, alongside a boost of 19.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.17% during last recorded quarter.