Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is on the roll with an average volume of 11.64M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), which is $28.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.01 after opening rate of $26.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.50 before closing at $26.36.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Invests in Audio Entertainment Ecosystem to Drive Long-term Growth. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent Music,” “TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, has made significant progress in the long-form audio market in China. As part of a broader strategy to build synergies within its music entertainment ecosystem, long-form audio will continue to be a key focus of TME’s strategic growth plan. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.01 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $18.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was 115.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -1.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 206.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.22 and $28.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20082810 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was 47.09%, having the revenues showcasing 76.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.32B, as it employees total of 3610 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.71, with a change in the price was noted +13.36. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of +89.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,759,626 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.53%, alongside a boost of 115.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.99% during last recorded quarter.