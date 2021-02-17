TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 120.76K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ), which is $3.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.29 after opening rate of $2.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.5101 before closing at $2.49.

Recently in News on November 25, 2020, TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2020 Financial Results. TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

TDH Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.29 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) full year performance was 135.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TDH Holdings Inc. shares are logging -16.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 501.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $3.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1734506 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) recorded performance in the market was 69.19%, having the revenues showcasing 154.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 140.88M, as it employees total of 220 workers.

Specialists analysis on TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TDH Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.66, with a change in the price was noted +1.98. In a similar fashion, TDH Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +172.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 112,860 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

Raw Stochastic average of TDH Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.60%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 129.30%, alongside a boost of 135.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 154.47% during last recorded quarter.