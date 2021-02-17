Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close MICT Inc. (MICT) was up 17.27%

At the end of the latest market close, MICT Inc. (MICT) was valued at $2.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.339 while reaching the peak value of $2.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.13. The stock current value is $2.58.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, MICT Announces Closing of $60 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) (the “Company”), today announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering of (i) 22,471,904 shares of common stock, (ii) 22,471,904 Series A Warrants to purchase 22,471,904 shares of common stock and (iii) 11,235,952 Series B Warrants to purchase 11,235,952 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $2.67. The gross proceeds to MICT from this offering are approximately $60,000,000, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Series A Warrants are exercisable six months after the date of issuance, have an exercise price of $2.80 per share and expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance. The Series B Warrants are exercisable six months after the date of issuance, have an exercise price of $2.80 per share and expire three and one-half years from the date of issuance. You can read further details here

MICT Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.89 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.93 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

MICT Inc. (MICT) full year performance was 138.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MICT Inc. shares are logging -69.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 488.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 115133990 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MICT Inc. (MICT) recorded performance in the market was 24.04%, having the revenues showcasing 72.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 182.25M, as it employees total of 53 workers.

Market experts do have their say about MICT Inc. (MICT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MICT Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.33, with a change in the price was noted -2.36. In a similar fashion, MICT Inc. posted a movement of -47.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,917,381 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MICT is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of MICT Inc. (MICT)

Raw Stochastic average of MICT Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of MICT Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.68%, alongside a boost of 138.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.00% during last recorded quarter.