Recent Change of -1.16% in the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) is priced at $8.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.443 and reached a high price of $9.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.63. The stock touched a low price of $8.00.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, Sino-Global Announces LOI to Acquire 51% of Computing Power Center Company. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global,” the “Company” or “we”), a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistical integrated solutions provider, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire 51% of Inner Mongolia Nine-Chain Intelligent Big Data Park Service Co., Ltd. (“Nine-Chain Intelligent”). You can read further details here

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.30 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $2.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) full year performance was 313.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares are logging -24.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 521.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $11.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4715513 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) recorded performance in the market was 318.93%, having the revenues showcasing 256.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.47M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.97, with a change in the price was noted +7.48. In a similar fashion, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. posted a movement of +447.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,398,612 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SINO is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

Raw Stochastic average of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.97%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 318.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 303.27%, alongside a boost of 313.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 154.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 256.61% during last recorded quarter.