Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Could Pay Off Investors

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) is priced at $6.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.00 and reached a high price of $6.96, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.53. The stock touched a low price of $5.95.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Concrete Pumping Holdings Announces Closing of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Offering and Upsizing of Asset Based Lending Facility. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the “Company” or “CPH”), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., announced that Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (the “Issuer”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully closed its private offering of $375.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes were issued at par and bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.000% per annum. In addition, the Company has amended and restated its existing ABL credit agreement (the “ABL Facility”) to provide up to $125.0 million (previously $60.0 million) of commitments. The Issuer’s obligations under the Notes will be guaranteed by the Company, Concrete Pumping Intermediate Acquisition Corp. and each of the Issuer’s domestic, wholly-owned subsidiaries that is a borrower under or guarantees the ABL Facility. You can read further details here

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.97 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) full year performance was 18.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. shares are logging -3.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 268.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.82 and $6.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 538236 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) recorded performance in the market was 70.50%, having the revenues showcasing 88.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 365.68M, as it employees total of 1300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.17, with a change in the price was noted +3.36. In a similar fashion, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +99.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 150,978 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBCP is recording 1.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.26.

Technical breakdown of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP)

Raw Stochastic average of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.73%, alongside a boost of 18.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.18% during last recorded quarter.