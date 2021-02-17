Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 23.13K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB), which is $22.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.025 after opening rate of $23.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.85 before closing at $15.01.

Recently in News on February 17, 2021, SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Protective Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq – PTVCA). Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Protective Insurance Corporation (“Protective Insurance” or the “Company”) … Brodsky & Smith, LLC You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Protective Insurance Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.02 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $13.69 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) full year performance was 43.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Protective Insurance Corporation shares are logging 32.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.23 and $17.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1458098 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) recorded performance in the market was 67.03%, having the revenues showcasing 66.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 331.13M, as it employees total of 500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Protective Insurance Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.26, with a change in the price was noted +9.05. In a similar fashion, Protective Insurance Corporation posted a movement of +65.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 34,271 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTVCB is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB)

Raw Stochastic average of Protective Insurance Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Protective Insurance Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.21%, alongside a boost of 43.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 51.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 60.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.79% during last recorded quarter.