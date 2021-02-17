Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 12.32M

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is priced at $2.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.84 and reached a high price of $3.039, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.64. The stock touched a low price of $2.63.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, Phunware, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 11,111,111 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.25 per share. In addition, Phunware has granted the underwriters a 30-day option, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, to purchase up to 1,666,666 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Phunware Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.34 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) full year performance was 206.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phunware Inc. shares are logging -17.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 412.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11960585 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phunware Inc. (PHUN) recorded performance in the market was 119.84%, having the revenues showcasing 313.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 133.98M, as it employees total of 93 workers.

Analysts verdict on Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Phunware Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.13, with a change in the price was noted +1.89. In a similar fashion, Phunware Inc. posted a movement of +214.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,483,356 in trading volumes.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Phunware Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 119.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 103.68%, alongside a boost of 206.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 109.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 313.49% during last recorded quarter.