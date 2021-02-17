Li Auto Inc. (LI) Quarterly Performance is -4.34%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Li Auto Inc. (LI). It is currently valued at $30.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $32.15, after setting-off with the price of $31.92. Company’s stock value dipped to $29.98 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $31.85.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Li Auto Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021. Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Li Auto Inc. shares are logging -36.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.31 and $47.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14490516 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Li Auto Inc. (LI) recorded performance in the market was 5.45%, having the revenues showcasing -4.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.41B, as it employees total of 2628 workers.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Li Auto Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.32, with a change in the price was noted +13.66. In a similar fashion, Li Auto Inc. posted a movement of +81.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,647,799 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LI is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Li Auto Inc. (LI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Li Auto Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.45%. The shares increased approximately by 0.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.34% during last recorded quarter.