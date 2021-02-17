Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 62.67M

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is priced at $2.86 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.9203 and reached a high price of $2.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.86. The stock touched a low price of $2.7601.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Noted Natural Products Industry Veteran Dr. Nigel Gericke Joins Scientific Strategy Team for Jaguar Health’s Recently Launched Mental Health Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative. Team of advisors guides strategic research to discover and develop potential novel, natural psychoactive prescription medicines derived from Jaguar’s library of 2,300 plants. You can read further details here

Jaguar Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.47 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.87 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) full year performance was 320.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jaguar Health Inc. shares are logging -36.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1445.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $4.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10110628 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) recorded performance in the market was 250.92%, having the revenues showcasing 1275.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 342.31M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jaguar Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.12, with a change in the price was noted +2.51. In a similar fashion, Jaguar Health Inc. posted a movement of +728.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 40,976,973 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JAGX is recording 4.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

Technical breakdown of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jaguar Health Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 250.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 468.36%, alongside a boost of 320.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1275.66% during last recorded quarter.