Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) is on the roll with an average volume of 196.51K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG), which is $4.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.97 after opening rate of $5.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.61 before closing at $5.84.

Recently in News on February 17, 2021, Interpace Biosciences Announces Impending Delisting from Nasdaq. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) (“Interpace” or the “Company”), a leader in enabling personalized medicine, today announced that on February 16, 2020 it had received notification from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Staff has determined to delist the Company’s securities from Nasdaq. This determination was due to the Company’s extended period of non-compliance with the minimum $2,500,000 stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing set forth in listing Rule 5550(b) and the Company’s failure to timely execute on its plan to comply. Unless the Company requests an appeal of this determination, trading of the Company’s common stock will be suspended at the opening of business on February 25, 2021. The Company has applied to have its common stock qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”). You can read further details here

Interpace Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.99 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $3.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) full year performance was -33.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Interpace Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -59.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.57 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 983786 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) recorded performance in the market was 85.99%, having the revenues showcasing 91.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.07M, as it employees total of 176 workers.

Analysts verdict on Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Interpace Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.64, with a change in the price was noted +1.27. In a similar fashion, Interpace Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +40.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 683,041 in trading volumes.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Interpace Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Interpace Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.04%, alongside a downfall of -33.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.48% during last recorded quarter.