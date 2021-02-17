Here is why Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.98%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), which is $34.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $36.45 after opening rate of $36.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $33.88 before closing at $36.19.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, Workhorse and Pritchard Companies Launch Purpose-Built National Campaign Event Featuring C-1000 All-Electric Trucks on Super Bowl Weekend. Saturday Event Designed to Build Awareness and Demonstrate Extensive Capabilities of the Workhorse C-1000 All-Electric Truck. You can read further details here

Workhorse Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.96 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $19.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) full year performance was 927.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Workhorse Group Inc. shares are logging -20.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2493.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $42.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9912506 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) recorded performance in the market was 72.45%, having the revenues showcasing 66.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.26B, as it employees total of 81 workers.

Specialists analysis on Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Workhorse Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.51, with a change in the price was noted +7.20. In a similar fashion, Workhorse Group Inc. posted a movement of +26.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,617,115 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Raw Stochastic average of Workhorse Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 123.38%, alongside a boost of 927.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.23% during last recorded quarter.