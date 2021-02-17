Here is why Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.86%

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is priced at $32.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $35.7071 and reached a high price of $35.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $34.59. The stock touched a low price of $31.81.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of its Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stock. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced the upsize and pricing of its follow-on public offering of 28,536,888 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $27 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Opendoor. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Opendoor, are expected to be approximately $770 million. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 24,000,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Opendoor has granted the underwriters the right to purchase up to 4,280,533 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares are logging -16.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 210.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.55 and $39.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10873095 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) recorded performance in the market was 44.08%, having the revenues showcasing 83.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.46B, as it employees total of 1035 workers.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Opendoor Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.36, with a change in the price was noted +15.97. In a similar fashion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +95.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,099,587 in trading volumes.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Opendoor Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.08%. The shares increased approximately by 19.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 83.17% during last recorded quarter.