Here is why FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.52%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC), which is $8.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.00 after opening rate of $6.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.40 before closing at $6.83.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, FedNat Sets Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call for March 3, 2021. FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, will announce its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after 4:00 PM (ET) on Tuesday. March 2, 2021. The investor conference call will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 9:00 AM (ET). You can read further details here

FedNat Holding Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.10 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $5.16 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) full year performance was -57.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FedNat Holding Company shares are logging -49.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.60 and $16.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 310690 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) recorded performance in the market was 15.37%, having the revenues showcasing 6.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.11M, as it employees total of 357 workers.

Market experts do have their say about FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FedNat Holding Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.82, with a change in the price was noted +1.40. In a similar fashion, FedNat Holding Company posted a movement of +21.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 60,688 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FNHC is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Technical breakdown of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

Raw Stochastic average of FedNat Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FedNat Holding Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.56%, alongside a downfall of -57.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.06% during last recorded quarter.