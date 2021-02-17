Here is why Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.44%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC), which is $15.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.87 after opening rate of $14.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.61 before closing at $14.14.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC). Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors ofAtlas Crest Investment Corp. (“Atlas Crest” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ACIC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Atlas Crest, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Archer, a leader in the Urban Air Mobility space commercializing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, and result in Archer becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas Crest shareholders will retain ownership of only 13% of the combined company. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. shares are logging -2.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.73 and $15.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8349583 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) recorded performance in the market was 40.56%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 707.00M.

Analysts verdict on Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlas Crest Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Atlas Crest Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.56%. The shares 24.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.80% in the period of the last 30 days.