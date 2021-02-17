Here is why Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 17.02%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is priced at $1.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.6005 and reached a high price of $1.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.55. The stock touched a low price of $1.4427.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP), today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 46,621,621 shares of its common stock, including 6,081,081 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at the public offering price of $1.11 per share. As a result of the underwriters’ exercise of the option, the aggregate gross proceeds to Adamis from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the company, was approximately $51.7 million. You can read further details here

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3400 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.4861 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) full year performance was 115.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares are logging -32.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 481.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $2.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14321272 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) recorded performance in the market was 223.64%, having the revenues showcasing 118.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 213.43M, as it employees total of 131 workers.

Analysts verdict on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7978, with a change in the price was noted +0.8000. In a similar fashion, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted a movement of +103.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,474,953 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADMP is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.47%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 223.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.26%, alongside a boost of 115.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 94.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 118.82% during last recorded quarter.