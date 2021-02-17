Gear up for the change! Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) has hit the volume of 5966512

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) is priced at $6.17 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.68 and reached a high price of $6.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.16. The stock touched a low price of $6.01.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, Just Energy Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:JE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.To listen to the event … Investor Network You can read further details here

Just Energy Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.90 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $4.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) full year performance was -82.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Just Energy Group Inc. shares are logging -84.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.27 and $38.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5966512 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) recorded performance in the market was 31.84%, having the revenues showcasing 20.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 296.48M, as it employees total of 880 workers.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Just Energy Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.79, with a change in the price was noted -6.53. In a similar fashion, Just Energy Group Inc. posted a movement of -51.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,043,482 in trading volumes.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Just Energy Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.10%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Just Energy Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.01%, alongside a downfall of -82.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.27% during last recorded quarter.