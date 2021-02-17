Gear up for the change! Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has hit the volume of 1077731

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) is priced at $7.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.69 and reached a high price of $7.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.02. The stock touched a low price of $6.81.

Recently in News on February 17, 2021, Jupiter Wellness Announces its Novel Cannabidiol-Aspartame Combination Treatment JW-100 Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Eczema. JW-100 cleared or reduced eczema following 2 weeks of use in half of the subjects in the JW-100 arm of the randomized placebo-controlled study50% of subjects in the JW-100 arm achieved ISGA clear or almost clear (1 or 2) with at least a 2-grade … Jupiter Wellness, Inc. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares are logging -16.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.73 and $8.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1077731 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) recorded performance in the market was 37.92%, having the revenues showcasing 76.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.65M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jupiter Wellness Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Raw Stochastic average of Jupiter Wellness Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Jupiter Wellness Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.92%. The shares increased approximately by 12.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.38% during last recorded quarter.