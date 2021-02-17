Do Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) beta value of 1.85 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), which is $1.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.85 after opening rate of $1.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.61 before closing at $1.83.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules. Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 4,222,288 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.75 per share, which was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $7.4 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued to the same investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,111,144 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $2.00 per share. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance and have a term and five and one-half years. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Predictive Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1500 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.7100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) full year performance was -30.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Predictive Oncology Inc. shares are logging -62.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 160.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $4.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6323594 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) recorded performance in the market was 123.92%, having the revenues showcasing 138.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.46M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Predictive Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8847, with a change in the price was noted +0.7943. In a similar fashion, Predictive Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +93.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,490,465 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for POAI is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Predictive Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.48%, alongside a downfall of -30.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 76.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 138.06% during last recorded quarter.