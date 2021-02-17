Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Quarterly Performance is 148.54%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX). It is currently valued at $2.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.66, after setting-off with the price of $2.46. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.56.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, Creative Realities, Inc. Clarifies Certain Reported Information. Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, is providing information to its investors to clarify certain information about the Company. The Company has become aware that information about the Company was publicly disseminated via an unauthorized Twitter account, @CRITechExp, that is neither sponsored nor endorsed by the Company. You can read further details here

Creative Realities Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.13 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) full year performance was 57.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Creative Realities Inc. shares are logging -53.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 438.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $5.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1180862 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) recorded performance in the market was 98.45%, having the revenues showcasing 148.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.32M, as it employees total of 100 workers.

The Analysts eye on Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Creative Realities Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.30, with a change in the price was noted +1.98. In a similar fashion, Creative Realities Inc. posted a movement of +180.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 494,699 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CREX is recording 2.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.38.

Technical rundown of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Realities Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Creative Realities Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.63%, alongside a boost of 57.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 148.54% during last recorded quarter.