CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Quarterly Performance is 108.56%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) was valued at $7.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.6269 while reaching the peak value of $8.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.32. The stock current value is $8.28.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, CBAK Energy Announces the Closing of $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At the Market Under Nasdaq Rules. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (“CBAK Energy,” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: CBAT), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, today announced that it closed a registered direct placement of approximately $70 million of its common stock, priced at the market under applicable Nasdaq rules with a price of $7.83 per share, and the concurrent private placement on February 10, 2021, as previously announced on February 8, 2021. The Company issued a total of 8,939,976 shares of common stock to certain institutional investors. The Company also issued Series A-1 Warrants to the investors to purchase a total of 4,469,988 shares of common stock and Series A-2 Warrants to purchase up to 2,234,992 shares of common stock, both of which were issued at an exercise price of $7.67 per share. Series A-1 Warrants and Series A-2 Warrants are exercisable for 42 months and 45 months, respectively, from the issue date. In addition, the Company issued Series B Warrants to the same investors to purchase a total of 4,469,988 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $7.83 per share, which are exercisable for 90 days from the issue date. You can read further details here

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.57 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $4.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) full year performance was 1154.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares are logging -27.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2200.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18807366 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) recorded performance in the market was 63.64%, having the revenues showcasing 108.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 715.81M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Analysts verdict on CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.42, with a change in the price was noted +7.36. In a similar fashion, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted a movement of +800.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,976,245 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBAT is recording 1.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.31%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CBAK Energy Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 897.59%, alongside a boost of 1154.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 108.56% during last recorded quarter.