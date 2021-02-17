Boiling and ready to burst as Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) last month performance was 15.13%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). It is currently valued at $1.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.40, after setting-off with the price of $1.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.18 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.15.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Ur-Energy Inc. Announces Closing of $15.24 Million Public Equity Offering. Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE) (“Ur-Energy”) announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,722,200 common shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 7,361,100 common shares, at a combined public offering price of $0.90 per common share and accompanying warrant. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.35 per whole common share and will expire three years from the date of issuance. Ur-Energy also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,208,330 common shares and warrants to purchase up to 1,104,165 common shares on the same terms. The option was exercised in full. Including the exercised option, Ur-Energy issued a total of 16,930,530 common shares and 16,930,530 warrants to purchase up to 8,465,265 common shares. The gross proceeds to Ur‑Energy from this offering were approximately $15.24 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Ur-Energy. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4000 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.7400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) full year performance was 153.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ur-Energy Inc. shares are logging 2.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 405.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $1.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14974851 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) recorded performance in the market was 70.99%, having the revenues showcasing 189.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 247.92M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Ur-Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6698, with a change in the price was noted +0.8550. In a similar fashion, Ur-Energy Inc. posted a movement of +166.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,485,799 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for URG is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Technical breakdown of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ur-Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 150.27%, alongside a boost of 153.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 189.70% during last recorded quarter.