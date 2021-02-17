Boiling and ready to burst as Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) last month performance was 144.59%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY). It is currently valued at $3.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.89, after setting-off with the price of $4.87. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.65.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Sify Technologies Ltd. to Host Earnings Call. Sify Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SIFY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 28, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Sify Technologies Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.89 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) full year performance was 368.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sify Technologies Limited shares are logging -35.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 573.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $5.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4696625 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) recorded performance in the market was 344.88%, having the revenues showcasing 387.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 866.15M, as it employees total of 2794 workers.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sify Technologies Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.58, with a change in the price was noted +3.01. In a similar fashion, Sify Technologies Limited posted a movement of +292.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,206,434 in trading volumes.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sify Technologies Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.30%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sify Technologies Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 344.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 334.62%, alongside a boost of 368.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 96.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 144.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 387.07% during last recorded quarter.