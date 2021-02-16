Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 40.79%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) was valued at $32.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.36 while reaching the peak value of $34.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.33. The stock current value is $28.05.

Recently in News on December 23, 2020, Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Represents Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in $30 Million Initial Public Offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, a full service law firm with nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practices, announced today that it represented Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (Nasdaq: WNW) in a $30 million initial public offering of its ordinary shares. Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd. (“Wunong”) is a China-based e-commerce company which uses an innovative e-platform to sell a myriad of food products. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited shares are logging -82.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 283.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.31 and $160.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2153736 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) recorded performance in the market was -14.23%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 804.75M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Analysts verdict on Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.23%. The shares 105.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.12% in the period of the last 30 days.