United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 73.32%: What to Expect?

For the readers interested in the stock health of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY). It is currently valued at $1.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.62, after setting-off with the price of $1.55. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.44 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.57.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, United States Antimony Corporation Announces $14.3 Million Registered Direct Offering. United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN:UAMY), today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors, providing for the purchase and sale of 10,990,000 shares of common stock at a price of $1.30 per share in a registered direct offering, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $14.3 million, before deducting the placement agents’ fees and other estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

United States Antimony Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8795 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.4801 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) full year performance was 253.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United States Antimony Corporation shares are logging -15.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 624.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $1.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15304261 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) recorded performance in the market was 204.60%, having the revenues showcasing 341.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 144.10M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

Analysts verdict on United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United States Antimony Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5319, with a change in the price was noted +1.1291. In a similar fashion, United States Antimony Corporation posted a movement of +244.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,459,399 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAMY is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of United States Antimony Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 204.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 224.09%, alongside a boost of 253.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 110.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 138.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 341.54% during last recorded quarter.