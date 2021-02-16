Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.13M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF). It is currently valued at $1.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.225, after setting-off with the price of $1.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.30.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Closing of $19.7 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 21,855,280 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) at a price to the public of $0.90 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent). The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering were approximately $19.7 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by Staffing. You can read further details here

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.6650 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) full year performance was 43.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares are logging -65.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 314.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9856095 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) recorded performance in the market was 72.59%, having the revenues showcasing 8.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.30M, as it employees total of 270 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9526, with a change in the price was noted +0.5699. In a similar fashion, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +96.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,636,339 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Raw Stochastic average of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.43%, alongside a boost of 43.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.41% during last recorded quarter.