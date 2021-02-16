So-Young International Inc. (SY) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 28.46%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of So-Young International Inc. (SY), which is $16.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.38 after opening rate of $14.13 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.825 before closing at $14.00.

Recently in News on November 25, 2020, So-Young Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results. So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

So-Young International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.75 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $10.49 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) full year performance was 1.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, So-Young International Inc. shares are logging -2.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.03 and $16.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1963617 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the So-Young International Inc. (SY) recorded performance in the market was 26.01%, having the revenues showcasing 15.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.50B, as it employees total of 1218 workers.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the So-Young International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.37, with a change in the price was noted +3.57. In a similar fashion, So-Young International Inc. posted a movement of +29.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 674,054 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

So-Young International Inc. (SY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of So-Young International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of So-Young International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.55%, alongside a boost of 1.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.80% during last recorded quarter.