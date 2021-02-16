Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) was down -7.69%

At the end of the latest market close, Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) was valued at $1.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.32 while reaching the peak value of $1.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.22. The stock current value is $1.44.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, Law Offices Of Gary R Carlin APC Adds Six Hedge Funds, Nine Brokers, And Thirteen Stocks To Robinhood Class Action. A class action lawsuit filed in California Southern District Court on January 28, 2021 has been amended to include six hedge fund companies worth billions of dollars, a total of ten online brokers who manipulated the stock market, and the thirteen stocks involved. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Naked Brand Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4000 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.1910 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) full year performance was 142.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Naked Brand Group Limited shares are logging -57.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2078.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $3.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 163016928 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) recorded performance in the market was 650.00%, having the revenues showcasing 1888.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 615.56M, as it employees total of 260 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Naked Brand Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3324, with a change in the price was noted +1.3099. In a similar fashion, Naked Brand Group Limited posted a movement of +1,006.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 171,986,078 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Naked Brand Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 650.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 375.56%, alongside a boost of 142.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 209.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1888.95% during last recorded quarter.