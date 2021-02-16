Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) was up 14.11%

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is priced at $3.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.94 and reached a high price of $3.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.19. The stock touched a low price of $2.85.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Atossa Therapeutics President and CEO Dr. Steven C. Quay Issues Annual Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Key Accomplishments and Strategy for 2021. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases, with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today issued the following letter from President and CEO Dr. Steven C. Quay to Atossa stockholders:. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.90 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) full year performance was 160.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -28.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 382.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $5.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 31422400 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) recorded performance in the market was 283.16%, having the revenues showcasing 156.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 260.53M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atossa Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.79, with a change in the price was noted +1.22. In a similar fashion, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +50.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,078,524 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATOS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.31%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Atossa Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 283.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.37%, alongside a boost of 160.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 208.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 156.34% during last recorded quarter.