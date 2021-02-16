Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) Quarterly Performance is 31.85%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP). It is currently valued at $15.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.49, after setting-off with the price of $14.86. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.49.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reinvent Technology Partners shares are logging -0.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.35 and $15.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2247512 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) recorded performance in the market was 25.35%, having the revenues showcasing 31.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 999.81M.

The Analysts eye on Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Reinvent Technology Partners a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)

Raw Stochastic average of Reinvent Technology Partners in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Reinvent Technology Partners, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.35%. The shares 11.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.85% during last recorded quarter.