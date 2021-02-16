Recent Change of 23.43% in the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

At the end of the latest market close, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) was valued at $5.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.68 while reaching the peak value of $6.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.62. The stock current value is $6.69.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, Ebang International Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today announced its pricing of a best-effort follow-on public offering of up to a maximum of 16 million units (which we intend to increase to a maximum of 19.2 million units) at a purchase price of US$5.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one-half of one Class A ordinary share of the Company. Each two warrants will have an exercise price of US$5.25 per Class A ordinary share. On February 11, 2021, the Company entered into Securities Purchase Agreements with institutional investors that have agreed to purchase an aggregate of 14 million units at the initial closing. The units and the warrants have been registered pursuant to a registration statement declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 10, 2021. The Company expects to close this initial closing of the offering on or around February 16, 2021. The Company may hold one or more additional closings until the maximum number of units are sold or the offering is terminated. Our Class A ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EBON.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -55.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.80 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26122748 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was 10.21%, having the revenues showcasing -15.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 618.22M, as it employees total of 212 workers.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.81, with a change in the price was noted -3.18. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -32.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,141,260 in trading volumes.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ebang International Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.21%. The shares increased approximately by 14.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.74% during last recorded quarter.