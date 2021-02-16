Reason’s why Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $67.96

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), which is $60.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $60.93 after opening rate of $60.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $59.315 before closing at $60.71.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Uber Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020. Revenue of $3.2 billion grew 13% quarter-over-quarter (down 16% year-over-year). You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Uber Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.05 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $47.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) full year performance was 51.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uber Technologies Inc. shares are logging -5.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 342.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.71 and $64.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14607832 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) recorded performance in the market was 18.88%, having the revenues showcasing 31.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 112.39B, as it employees total of 26900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

During the last month, 31 analysts gave the Uber Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.29, with a change in the price was noted +24.14. In a similar fashion, Uber Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +66.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 21,481,020 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBER is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.79.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Uber Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Uber Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 99.05%, alongside a boost of 51.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.15% during last recorded quarter.