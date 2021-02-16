Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), which is $2.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.15 after opening rate of $1.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.40 before closing at $1.42.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that the Nasdaq Stock Market has confirmed that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) concerning the minimum bid price of the Company’s common stock and the matter is now closed. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.15 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.49 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) full year performance was -61.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are logging -72.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 415.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $7.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 143856512 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) recorded performance in the market was 273.88%, having the revenues showcasing 342.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.00M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Analysts verdict on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.63, with a change in the price was noted +1.59. In a similar fashion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +377.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,679,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHIP is recording 2.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 273.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.27%, alongside a downfall of -61.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 74.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 142.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 342.24% during last recorded quarter.