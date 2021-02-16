Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), which is $3.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.57 after opening rate of $3.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.29 before closing at $3.43.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces $7.7 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several healthcare-focused institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,246,784 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $3.42 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for gross proceeds of approximately $7.7 million. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.10 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.63 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) full year performance was 13.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are logging -44.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $6.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2521616 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) recorded performance in the market was 27.51%, having the revenues showcasing 45.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.80M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Specialists analysis on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.56, with a change in the price was noted +1.18. In a similar fashion, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted a movement of +51.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 751,477 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHIO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.47%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.87%, alongside a boost of 13.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.96% during last recorded quarter.