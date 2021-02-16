ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) market price of $4.43 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) was valued at $3.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.04 while reaching the peak value of $5.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.9391. The stock current value is $4.43.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, ION announces amended restructuring support agreement. Amendment reflects increasing bondholder support of 92%. You can read further details here

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.35 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was 11.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -4.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 292.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $4.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23277264 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was 82.30%, having the revenues showcasing 193.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.29M, as it employees total of 519 workers.

Specialists analysis on ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.18, with a change in the price was noted +2.86. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of +183.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 616,237 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.20%, alongside a boost of 11.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 50.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by 45.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 193.38% during last recorded quarter.