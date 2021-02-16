Here is why Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.66%

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is priced at $3.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.96 and reached a high price of $3.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.60. The stock touched a low price of $2.945.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Protefs. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX),, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Reachy International (HK) Co., Limited, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Protefs. The gross charter rate is US$10,650 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum March 10, 2022 up to maximum May 20, 2022. The charter commenced yesterday. The m/v Protefs was chartered, as previously announced, to Phaethon International Company AG, at a gross charter rate of US$9,900 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. You can read further details here

Diana Shipping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.78 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) full year performance was 29.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diana Shipping Inc. shares are logging -12.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $3.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1575870 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) recorded performance in the market was 86.53%, having the revenues showcasing 141.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 265.10M, as it employees total of 1025 workers.

Specialists analysis on Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Diana Shipping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.86, with a change in the price was noted +1.86. In a similar fashion, Diana Shipping Inc. posted a movement of +134.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 551,083 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DSX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.99.

Trends and Technical analysis: Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Diana Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.69%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 141.61%, alongside a boost of 29.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 37.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 141.61% during last recorded quarter.