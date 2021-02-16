Here is why Ayro Inc. (AYRO) recent weekly performance of 38.21% shouldn’t bother you at All

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) is priced at $9.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.01 and reached a high price of $10.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.33. The stock touched a low price of $8.75.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, AYRO, Inc. Announces $41,800,000 Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules. AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO), a manufacturer of light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 4,400,001 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $9.50 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In addition, the Company granted to the investors in the offering the right to acquire an aggregate of 3,300,001 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $11.50 per share until the one-year anniversary of the closing date of the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Ayro Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.50 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $5.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) full year performance was 160.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ayro Inc. shares are logging -13.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 450.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $11.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14710500 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ayro Inc. (AYRO) recorded performance in the market was 62.99%, having the revenues showcasing 247.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 273.22M, as it employees total of 375 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ayro Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.35, with a change in the price was noted +7.06. In a similar fashion, Ayro Inc. posted a movement of +247.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,079,724 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AYRO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Ayro Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ayro Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 153.45%, alongside a boost of 160.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 247.72% during last recorded quarter.