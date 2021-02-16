Here is why Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 16.27%

At the end of the latest market close, Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) was valued at $1.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.02 while reaching the peak value of $1.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.00. The stock current value is $1.03.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Acasti Pharma Announces Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021. Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACST – TSX-V: ACST) today announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Acasti Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2200 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.3200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) full year performance was 77.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are logging -15.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 502.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $1.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25014740 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) recorded performance in the market was 216.92%, having the revenues showcasing 381.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 184.88M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

Analysts verdict on Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Acasti Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3785, with a change in the price was noted +0.7510. In a similar fashion, Acasti Pharma Inc. posted a movement of +269.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 31,829,984 in trading volumes.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Acasti Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Acasti Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 216.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.54%, alongside a boost of 77.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 61.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 381.31% during last recorded quarter.