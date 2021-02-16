Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.51

At the end of the latest market close, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) was valued at $1.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.96 while reaching the peak value of $1.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.95. The stock current value is $1.03.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2020 Year-End Reserves and Operational Update. Achieved 100% 1P Reserves Replacement. You can read further details here

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2300 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.3521 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) full year performance was 10.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares are logging -16.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 480.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $1.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 37453384 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) recorded performance in the market was 183.12%, having the revenues showcasing 341.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 389.00M, as it employees total of 362 workers.

Analysts verdict on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3627, with a change in the price was noted +0.7897. In a similar fashion, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. posted a movement of +328.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,261,061 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTE is recording 2.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.58.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 183.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 239.60%, alongside a boost of 10.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 58.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 92.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 341.68% during last recorded quarter.